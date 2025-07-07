Fade To Black - Mike Ricksecker - Wednesday, July 09, 2025

Wednesday, July 09, 2025

Stargates and Atlantis





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Ricksecker joins us to discuss ancient stargate technologies and cosmic portals, tying them to the concept of Einstein-Rosen Bridges, Egyptian monuments, and multidimensional travel. He shares fresh insights from his latest research tours in Egypt, reveals updates from The Shadow Dimension series, and explores how recurring symbols across cultures point to a long-lost universal knowledge—possibly tied to the origin of stargates.

Mike Ricksecker is an author, researcher, and filmmaker with over 30 years of experience investigating the unexplained. He is the author of numerous books, including Travels Through Time, A Walk in the Shadows, and Alaska's Mysterious Triangle. Mike is the creator and executive producer of the acclaimed docu-series The Shadow Dimension and has been featured on major networks including History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, The UnXplained, Travel Channel's The Alaska Triangle, and Discovery+. He hosts the weekly livestream Edge of the Rabbit Hole and Connecting the Universe interactive class portal. Through Haunted Road Media and Connected Universe Portal, Mike explores ancient wisdom, consciousness, interdimensional travel, and time phenomena. He regularly leads expeditions to Egypt focused on ancient stargates, lost technologies, and hidden knowledge encoded in sacred sites.

Websites:



https://www.mikericksecker.com



https://www.connecteduniverseportal.com

Premium Episode Download