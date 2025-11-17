Fade To Black - Nicola Farmer - November 18, 2025

November 18, 2025

The ICU Academy

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Nicola Farmer discusses The ICU Academy, where children develop intuitive abilities and learn to see beyond physical senses. She shares insights from her books, including Seeing More Than Their Eyes Can See, and her School of Luminosity offering Cosmic Travel, Light Language, Spiritology, and dimensional consciousness teachings.

Nicola is an internationally acclaimed Spiritual Mentor, Psychic, Trance Medium, Healer, and Consciousness Teacher featured on Netflix and Gaia. Her ICU Academy teaches children to “see” without physical eyes and expands academic & intuitive development. She is also creating the School of Luminosity for adults seeking higher consciousness and soul alignment.

Website: https://nicolafarmer.com/

