Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Robert W. Sullivan is back and explores occult symbolism and esoteric themes in cinema, focusing on The Wizard of Oz and its influence on films like Suspiria, Back to the Future, and Apocalypse Now. We also preview Cinema Symbolism 4 and Cinema Symbolism OZ, which examine a mysterious “Wizard of Oz death curse” linked to Aleister Crowley’s gematria, the Aeon of Horus, and the Age of Aquarius. Discover the hidden codes woven through the silver screen.