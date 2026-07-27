Fade To Black - Patti Negri - July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026

Old World Magick

Psychic-medium and "Good Witch" Patti Negri joins us to explore haunted locations, spirit communication, practical magick, and her experiences on Ghost Adventures. We'll also discuss her books Dollcraft and Old World Magick for the Modern World, haunted dolls, paranormal investigations, and how anyone can tap into their own intuition.

Patti Negri, renowned Psychic-Medium and “Good Witch,” is best known for her recurring appearances on Travel Channel and Discovery+’s hit series Ghost Adventures and YouTube’s leading paranormal show, TFIL Overnight with Elton Castee.

She is the international bestselling author of Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks & Techniques to Balance, Empower & Create a Life You Love and Doll craft, her popular Llewellyn release exploring haunted dolls and magical poppets.

Patti’s extensive television and media career includes appearances on Portals to Hell, MasterChef, Wipeout, and America’s Got Talent, along with collaborations with Lilly Singh, LaurDIY, Good Mythical Morning, Awesomeness TV, and many other leading creators and influencers. She has appeared on numerous magazine covers, contributed to more than 20 books, and conducted séances for radio, film, and television, working with notable figures including Emma Stone, Jon Voight, Meghan Trainor, and Gregory Hines.

Patti hosts the award-winning weekly podcast The Witching Hour and co-hosts The Witch’s Movie Coven. She is also a founding partner and Vice President of the paranormal streaming service PARAFlixx.com, as well as a founding partner and Headmistress of University Magickus, an online school of spirituality and mysticism, available at University Magickus.com and MagickU.org.

Websites: https://www.pattinegri.com/

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