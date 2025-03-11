Fade To Black - Paul Anthony Wallis - March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

The Truth of Contact





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Anthony Wallis explores ancient mysteries, modern UFOs, and hidden knowledge. He discusses lost history, Viking connections, enigmatic symbols, and their link to ancient artifacts and past UFO events.

Paul Anthony Wallis is an internationally bestselling author known for The Eden Series, endorsed by George Noory and Erich Von Däniken. He has served as a Church Doctor, Theological Educator, and Archdeacon in the Anglican Church in Australia, and his work is featured in media worldwide.

Websites:

https://paulanthonywallis.com

https://www.5thkind.tv

