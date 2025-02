February 27, 2025

Eisenhower and ET: 1954





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Blake Smith explores claims of Eisenhower’s UFO sighting in 1952 and Nixon’s rumored White House encounter with extraterrestrials.

Paul Blake Smith is the author of eight books, including the bestsellers President Eisenhower's Close Encounters and The Nixon-Gleason Alien Encounter.

Websites:

https://www.mo41.info/

Premium Episode Download