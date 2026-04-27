April 28, 2026

The DMT Hyperspace

Join Paul Hynek for a mind-bending exploration of DMT as a “Cosmic QR Code,” unlocking hidden layers of reality and intelligence. We dive into the evolving relationship between AI and Non-Human Intelligence (NHI) are we creating technology, or rediscovering something ancient?

Finally, we reimagine the Singularity as a return of consciousness—not an endpoint, but a homecoming.

Paul Hynek, Wharton MBA, is a Professor of Finance at Pepperdine University and a grant reviewer for the National Science Foundation. He has an extensive background in the entertainment industry, having worked on major films and games such as Avatar and The Lord of the Rings, and played a key role in selling the company to James Cameron. Paul is also active in the fields of virtual and augmented reality, as well as blockchain technology.

Websites: https://contactinthedesert.com/

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