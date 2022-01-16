Fade To Black - Pete McCarthy - January 18th.

January 18th, 2022

Antarctica Mystery

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Pete McCarthy, the host of Creepy Little Book, joins us for a full night of the Mystery of Antarctica... this is a true Not-To-Miss show!!!

Peter McCarthy is considered by some to be a master of mystery and antiquary of the arcane or perhaps just a weirdo yelling in the dark. A student of the UFO mythology and a dedicated researcher into ancient mysteries, he has invested decades into probing the unknown and unexplained. Starting as a boy lost amid the library shelves delving into ufology, cryptozoology, and ancient mystery religions. Up through his younger years as an altar boy during the height of the satanic panic where the devil was under every rock and roll record.

Once headhunted for the clergy his rebellious soul yearned for a life on stage fronting punk bands. But the life of rocker is fraught with peril and by sheer force of fire, anger, and determination he made it through.

For the past seven years he has been the host of the Creepy Little Book, a show with a focus on the fringe. Everything from the esoteric to the extraterrestrial, the spiritual to the supernatural and all that lies between.

You can find him 3 nights a week Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 1AM EST, live on YouTube or catch the podcasts on Spotify and speaker or wherever you find great podcasts.

Websites:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/creepylittlebook/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/creepylittlebook/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/creepylittlebook



Premium Episode Download