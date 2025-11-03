Fade To Black - R.L. Poole - November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025

Poole's Razor

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: R.L. Poole joins us to discuss Poole’s Razor — his bold challenge to Neil deGrasse Tyson and the scientific establishment’s dismissal of UFOs. Poole uses Tyson’s own logic to expose contradictions and calls for accountability through evidence and reason. Drawing from both data and his own abduction experience, Poole argues it’s no longer rational to deny the reality of UFOs.

R.L. Poole is a diagnosed high-functioning autistic with limited savant-like abilities and a life member of American Mensa with an untestable IQ. He is a proven abduction experiencer of the last four decades and author of Beneath the Haunted Sky: The Evidence for Alien Abduction. Featured on History Channel’s The UnXplained with William Shatner, Poole has made a name for himself by challenging the common narrative and winning.

Websites::

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHYQ3D3J

Premium Episode Download