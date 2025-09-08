Fade To Black - Rebecca Pittman - September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025

Most Chilling Hauntings!



Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Rebecca F. Pittman joins us to unravel two of America’s most chilling hauntings—the Smurl Family case that inspired The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, and the infamous Bell Witch legend.

Rebecca F. Pittman is the bestselling author of 20 books in the non-fiction paranormal and true crime genres, as well as business books in the creative arts, and murder mystery/thriller novels. Her books are often featured on international TV, radio, and podcast forums. She is a former TV Talk Show host, escape room business creator, muralist, and runway model. She lives in the foothills of Colorado.

Website: https://www.rebeccafpittmanbooks.com/

