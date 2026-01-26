Fade To Black - Richard Beckwith - January 26, 2026

January 26, 2026

Secret UFO Programs

Richard Beckwith breaks down how UAP secrecy really works, from alleged “parent” USAPs like IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION and private contractor black holes to need-to-know compartmentalization and waived programs overseen by the Gang of Eight. He also examines the 25-year disclosure delays in the FY2024 NDAA, mosaic theory used to block FOIA requests, disinformation, weak whistleblower protections, the pursuit of military dominance through reverse engineering, and why UAPs are legally locked behind national security.

Richard Warren Beckwith is an attorney, author, and investigative UAP researcher whose work spans law, science, and the unexplained. He is also a long-time member of the MUFON Board of Directors and host of the Official MUFON Podcast. He has provided legal counsel for D. Steven Greer’s “Orion Project” and the MUFON Board of Directors. He is the author of the new book, “Need to Know: The History, Law, and Practice of American Secrecy”—a comprehensive exploration of the hidden architecture of classified programs, secrecy law, and the human stories concealed within them. Beckwith has appeared on Weaponized with Jeremy Corbell, Coast-to-Coast AM with George Knapp, Ghost Adventures with Zak Bagans, and in the film documentaries “Painting the Way to the Moon” and “Missing 411: The UFO Connection.”

A former molecular biologist and radio broadcaster, Beckwith blends scientific rigor with legal insight to expose the legal and bureaucratic mechanisms of modern UFO secrecy.

Websites: https://www.richardbeckwith.com/

