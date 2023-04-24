Richard Dolan

April 26th, 2023

 

The Senate ARRO/UFO Hearing

 

Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - April 26th

 
 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan is back with us to give us his take on the Senate ARRO/UFO hearing... with a little NICAP thrown in.

Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Richard completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts his weekly livestream at Richard Dolan Members, is a frequent guest on Coast-to-Coast AM. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

Website: https://richarddolanmembers.com/

