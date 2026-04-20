Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - April 22, 2026

April 22, 2026

Dolan's Latest Thoughts

Richard Dolan is back with us to help us celebrate 2,300 episodes... and to get his thoughts on the latest breaking UFO/UAP/USO news... and more importantly: What are the facts?

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, A.D. After Disclosure, UFOs and the 21st Century Mind, The Alien Agendas: A Speculative Analysis of Those Visiting Earth, and his latest: A History of USOs: Unidentified Submerged Objects: Volume 1: From the Beginning to 1969.

Websites: https://richarddolanmembers.com/

Premium Episode Download