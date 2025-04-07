Fade To Black - Richard Vooght - April 8th

April 08, 2025

Osiris and DMT





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Author RN Vooght explores the myth of Osiris as an ancient allegory for the DMT experience. Could his death and resurrection symbolize altered states of consciousness? Join us as we decode hidden esoteric clues linking Egyptian mythology to entheogenic wisdom.

After a life-changing accident in the South American jungle during the launch of the European Ariane 5 spacecraft, RN Vooght turned adversity into inspiration with his debut book, Devolution Cycle. Blurring the lines between history and mythology, the novel subtly reveals the suppressed origins of the human story. With over twenty years of global exploration, studying ancient civilizations, their cosmologies, and the metaphysical, Vooght developed The Spirit in the Sky hypothesis. No longer confined to fiction, his work seeks to bridge science and spirituality, outer space and inner space, and ultimately, unite humankind in a greater cosmic understanding.

https://grahamhancock.com/vooghtr2/

