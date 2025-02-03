Fade To Black - Rizwan "Riz" Virk - February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025

UAPs, Quantum Mechanics, and the Future Economy





Tonight, Wednesday on *FADE to BLACK*: Rizwan "Riz" Virk explores the SOL Foundation’s white paper on UAPs and their impact on science, technology, and the future of AI, quantum mechanics, and aerospace innovation.

Rizwan “Riz” Virk is a successful entrepreneur, investor, futurist, bestselling author, video game industry pioneer, and indie film producer. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from MIT and an M.S. in Management from Stanford. Currently, he is working on a Ph.D. at ASU's College of Global Futures, researching metaverse and virtual worlds.

Riz founded Play Labs @ MIT, a startup accelerator for gaming and tech, and is a venture partner at Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the largest gaming VC funds. His expertise spans startups, venture capital, video games, blockchain, meditation, consciousness, simulation theory, UFOs/UAPs, and the intersection of science fiction, religion, and philosophy.

His podcast, *The Simulated Universe*, explores topics at the cutting edge of science and science fiction.

Websites: https://www.zenentrepreneur.com/

