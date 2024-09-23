Fade To Black - Robert Grant - September 24th

September 24th, 2024

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Edward Grant joins us for a night of numbers, math, and how he is connecting history and the earth for us today.

Sir Robert Edward Grant is a serial entrepreneur, polymath, prolific inventor, and thought leader in fields ranging from medical technology and cryptography to sacred geometry, mathematics, and music theory. With over 80 patents to his name, Grant is known for bridging the gap between science, spirituality, and innovation, applying his deep understanding of sacred geometry and universal mathematical principles to solve problems across diverse industries.

As an advocate for consciousness expansion and human potential, Grant has founded multiple successful companies and contributed significantly to the fields of healthcare, blockchain encryption, and sound-based healing.

https://robertedwardgrant.com/

