Fade To Black - Robert W. Sullivan - Monday, July 07, 2025

Monday, July 07, 2025

Occult Symbolism





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Robert W. Sullivan is back and explores occult symbolism and esoteric themes in cinema, focusing on The Wizard of Oz and its influence on films like Suspiria, Back to the Future, and Apocalypse Now. We also preview Cinema Symbolism 4 and Cinema Symbolism OZ, which examine a mysterious “Wizard of Oz death curse” linked to Aleister Crowley’s gematria, the Aeon of Horus, and the Age of Aquarius. Discover the hidden codes woven through the silver screen.

Robert W. Sullivan IV is a historian, philosopher, antiquarian, jurist, lay theologian, writer, mystic, radio-TV personality, showman, best-selling author, CEO, and lawyer. He is the author of five books: The Royal Arch of Enoch, Cinema Symbolism 1, 2, and 3, and A Pact with the Devil, the latter a work of fiction. Mr. Sullivan is a Freemason of Amicable-St. John’s Lodge #25, and a 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Baltimore, Orient of Maryland.

Websites::

http://www.robertwsullivaniv.com

Premium Episode Download