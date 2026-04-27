Fade To Black - Ron James - April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026

DC and Disclosure

Step inside the Congressional UAP hearings with Ron James as he shares firsthand insights from working alongside leaders like Tim Burchette and Kirsten Gillibrand. He reveals what’s happening behind the scenes, what insiders are saying about non-human intelligence, and how his film NEXT uncovers the truth behind the slow rollout of “Capital D” Disclosure.

Ron James is an award-winning filmmaker, investigative researcher, and host known for his deep dive into the UFO/UAP phenomenon and the global push toward disclosure. As the creator of the documentary Accidental Truth: UFO Revelations and his latest film NEXT, Ron brings together high-level insiders, whistleblowers, and government officials to explore the reality of non-human intelligence and what it means for humanity. Having attended Congressional UAP hearings and worked closely with key political figures, he offers a rare, behind-the-scenes perspective on one of the most important stories of our time.

Websites: https://mufon.com/

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