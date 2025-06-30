Tuesday, July 01, 2025

Jesus had an NDE





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Ron Meyer dives into a powerful discussion about the urgent questions facing our world today. As ancient mysteries collide with modern dilemmas, the story sparks deep conversation on consciousness, faith, technology, and the evolving role of spirituality in an age shaped by artificial intelligence and global change.

Ron Meyer is a peer-reviewed scientist with the mind of a philosopher and the heart of a mystic, Ron blurs the lines between AI and afterlife, data and divinity. Whether he's decoding the architecture of GPTs or producing paranormal thrillers that dare to ask if Bigfoot walks between worlds, Ron lives at the edge of the known — and keeps reaching.

He's battled cancer, explored "we-space," and walked through near-death's doorway with eyes wide open. Co-author of metaphysical thrillers like Jesus Had a Near-Death Experience, and the apocalyptic epic Convergence, Ron doesn’t just write the future — he interrogates it, reprograms it, and asks: What if it loves us back?

