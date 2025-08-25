Fade To Black - Scot Guariglia - August 28, 2025

August 28, 2025

Pyramid Research



Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Scot Guariglia shares how the energy of a Pi ratio pyramid sparked a decades-long journey through sacred geometry—leading to his pentagonal dodecahedron and the Metatron’s Cube Quantum Starship. He explores the magic of the platonic solids, merging consciousness with primordial creation energies, remote energy sensing, emotional healing, and the surprising parallels between geometry, plant medicine, and psychedelics.

Scot’s career spans research at Caterpillar Tractor Co., more than 20 years as a TV broadcast engineer, and 13 years as a publisher. His lifelong passion for geometric energy began in his teens, when he built a pyramid from a milk carton and felt its remarkable energy. Over the next five decades, he refined his designs, created a 6.5-foot dodecahedron with integrated sound, and, in 2024, debuted the Metatron’s Cube Quantum Starship. Eighteen years ago, Scot overcame chronic lymphocytic leukemia entirely through natural remedies, without conventional treatments or medication.

Website: https://www.divinegeometricaluniverse.com/

