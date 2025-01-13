Fade To Black - Sheila Seppi - January 14, 2025

January 14, 2025

Walk-Ins and Hybrids





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Sheila Seppi discusses her groundbreaking book, Cosmic Convergence: Journeys of Walk-Ins, Starseeds, and Hybrids. She shares her personal journey as a walk-in and explores the transformative stories of others who have experienced soul exchanges, awakened to their starseed origins, or discovered hybrid connections.

Sheila Seppi is a holographic alchemist and soul exchange walk-in, who works with Arcturian, Angelic, and Andromedan energies to facilitate healing and spiritual transformation. A channel for Andromedan Elder Mother Tiamu, Sheila offers profound insights and messages of hope. She is the author of Walk-Ins: Cosmology of the Soul and the upcoming Cosmic Convergence: Journeys of Walk-Ins, Starseeds, and Hybrids. Her mission is to guide humanity's spiritual awakening through her work as an international speaker, podcast host, life coach, and spiritual teacher. She is also the founder of the Conscious Awakening Network, AscensionTV, and SpiritWay Ministries.

