Fade To Black - Stephen Bassett - April 10th

April 10, 2025

Hollywood Disclosure Alliance





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Stephen Bassett is back with us tonight to update us on the work from the Hollywood Disclosure Alliance and what is in store for us in 2025!

Stephen Bassett is a political activist, Disclosure advocate and the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government-imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of "Disclosure" - the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. He has lectured around the world on the political implications of UAP/ET phenomena and given over 1200 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and in the Washington Post and New York Times.

Websites::

https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/

