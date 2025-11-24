Fade To Black - Stephen Bassett - November 26, 2025

November 26, 2025

The Age of Disclosure

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Stephen Bassett updates us on *THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE* film on Amazon and what is in store for 2026.

Stephen Bassett is a political activist and Disclosure advocate. As Executive Director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG), founded in 1996, he has led the charge to end the government-imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena. He has delivered 1200+ media interviews worldwide and has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

Website: https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/

