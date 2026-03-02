Fade To Black - Sylvie Sterling - March 4, 2026

March 4, 2026

The Cat Whisperer

Cat Whisperer Sylvie Sterling shares how to connect with your cat on a soul level, uncover their sacred pur(r)pose in your life, and align with your higher self and spirit guides. Explore your soul mission—and even your Lyran star family and galactic feline origins—through the wisdom of your feline companion.

Sylvie Sterling is a Cosmic Cat Whisperer, Lyran Starseed, Ascension Guide, and Channel of the Cat Collective. AS AUTHOR OF "THE CAT SECRET", she reveals the secret mission of cats: To help humans align with their soul purpose. AS EMISSARY TO THE FELINELYRAN STAR NATIONS, she helps awakening souls connect to their starseed mission and galactic origins.

Passionate about being an ambassador for Felines, Sylvie's mission is to forever change the way the world sees cats: not as sassy little furballs, but as beautiful souls with the important pur(r)pose of guiding us on our soul path. Her work empowers cat around the world to awaken to their true selves and their cosmic origins with the help of their cats.

