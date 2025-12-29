Fade To Black - The Leo King - December 30, 2025

December 30, 2025

2026 Is Here!

Astrologer David “The Leo King” Palmer decodes 2026 and the arrival of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, exploring its astrological meaning and how this cosmic visitor may signal a shift in human consciousness and spiritual awakening.

The Leo King is a world famous celebrity astrologer, Electronic DJ, Professional IJSBA PWC Racer, and is also known for his speaking events, conferences, tv shows, tours and documentaries. Owner and CEO of “The Disruptive Spiritual Network” High Vibe TV. Throughout David Lawrence Palmer "The Leo King's" 15+ years of stardom in reality tv, being a television star, and famous YouTuber, David is a comet that arrived in the entertainment industry, and is blazing the trail of light and changing the game.

