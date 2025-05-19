Fade To Black - Thomas Jane - Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A Human’s Guide to Visiting Aliens





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Thomas Jane is back discussing how alien contact could redefine reality—challenging our views on evolution, consciousness, and the universe itself. Are they guiding a shift in humanity? If so, understanding their presence may be the key to our future.

Thomas Jane is an actor, director and producer working as a popcorn salesman in Tinseltown for over 25 years. He is a triple Golden Globe nominee for the comedy series HUNG and has starred in such classic genre films as THE MIST, DEEP BLUE SEA, and THE PUNISHER. He directed and starred in the hit sci-fi series, THE EXPANSE.

Jane won critical acclaim for his role as New York Yankee baseball legend Mickey Mantle in HBO’s 61*. His credits include BOOGIE NIGHTS and Stephen King’s 1922. Thomas Jane’s production company, Renegade Entertainment, has been prolific since launching in late 2019. They recently wrapped production on the second season of their scripted series Troppo (based on the bestselling novels by Candice Fox). Thomas stars and directs in that series, for Amazon Prime and AGC Studios.

Thomas Jane recently completed his non-fiction book, A Human’s Guide to Visiting Aliens. A combination of cutting edge scientific insight, exo-speculation and an incisive, unflinching review of the human condition.

Website: https://www.rawstudios.com/

Premium Episode Download