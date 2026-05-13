Fade To Black - Trevor Grassi - May 16, 2026

May 16, 2026

A Second Sphynx???

Trevor Grassi discusses the archaeological projects of 2026 that are rewriting history and challenging conventional views of the ancient world. From megalithic discoveries and underground structures to evidence of a second Sphynx at Giza!

Trevor Grassi is an independent archaeological investigator, author, and filmmaker focused on ancient mysteries and lost knowledge. His multidisciplinary research explores sacred geometry, ancient sciences, mythology, acoustics, astronomy, esoteric traditions, and consciousness studies. For more than two decades, Trevor has investigated megalithic sites and underground repositories around the world, seeking evidence of a forgotten Sacred Science that once unified art, science, and spirituality. His work centers on uncovering ancient knowledge and technologies that may hold solutions to many of humanity’s modern challenges.

Websites: https://archaeologicalrescue.org/ https://www.youtube.com/@trevorgrassi https://opusmagnum.org/ https://jimmychurchradio.com/

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