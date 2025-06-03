Fade To Black – Trey Hudson – June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 04, 2025

The Meadow: High Strangeness





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Trey Hudson returns with updates from his new book, *Return to the Meadow: Further Adventures at the South’s Skinwalker Ranch*. He shares the latest strange encounters at the Meadow, new research angles, and how the site compares to other paranormal hotspots.

Trey Hudson is the Director of the Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), which investigates high-strangeness phenomena through a multidisciplinary, experiencer-centered approach. With a background in psychology and anthropology from the University of West Georgia, Trey also served as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence officer and retired in 2023 from the Department of Defense as a Supervisory Security Specialist. A veteran of Afghanistan and a decorated public servant, he holds certifications in emergency response, intelligence analysis, and security. Trey is also the author of *The Meadow Project* and its follow-up, *Return to the Meadow*, chronicling ongoing anomalous research in the American South.

The site, known as "The Meadow," has revealed some of the most intense multi-witness events and field phenomena documented outside of Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch.

https://www.treyhudsonresearch.com/

