Fade To Black - Trey Hudson - June 9, 2026

June 9, 2026

The God Helmet

Trey Hudson discusses his new film The Meadow Project and mini-documentary Helm and Lens, sharing the latest research from the mysterious Meadow. He explores strange phenomena, the use of the God Helmet, and Jimmy’s firsthand experience with the device, and new discoveries that continue to shape his investigation into the unknown.

Trey Hudson is the Director of the Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), which investigates high-strangeness phenomena through a multidisciplinary, experiencer-centered approach. With a background in psychology and anthropology from the University of West Georgia, Trey also served as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence officer and retired in 2023 from the Department of Defense as a Supervisory Security Specialist. A veteran of Afghanistan and a decorated public servant, he holds certifications in emergency response, intelligence analysis, and security. Trey is also the author of The Meadow Project and its follow-up, Return to the Meadow, chronicling ongoing anomalous research in the American South.

Websites: https://www.treyhudsonresearch.com/

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