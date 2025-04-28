Fade To Black - Viviane Chauvet - April 28th

April 28, 2025

Our Galactic Origins





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Viviane Chauvet Viviane Chauvet returns with powerful insights on Earth’s grid changes, shifting timelines, and our galactic origins. From quantum upgrades to multidimensional awareness, Viviane breaks it all down in this mind-expanding episode.

Viviane Chauvet is an Arcturian Ambassador, inter-species healer, cosmic teacher, and international speaker. Her Soul Avatar Essence has returned in a light holographic human form as a direct bridge between interstellar sentient intelligence and humanity. Viviane has been a prominent figure in the global spiritual and UFO communities for over a decade. She has spoken at conferences worldwide and featured on radio shows, online summits, and award-winning documentaries. Viviane created the Arcturian Energy Matrix Healing® and the Arcturian Healing Arts Program for self-mastery, ascendancy, and metamorphosis evolution.

https://www.infinitehealingfromthestars.com/

