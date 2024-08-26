Fade To Black - Walter Cruttenden - August 28th

August 28th, 2024

Science And Spirituality





Walter Cruttenden is back with us to discuss the conventional narratives about the fall of ancient civilizations and the subsequent rise in consciousness since the Renaissance.

His insights blend scientific research with spiritual wisdom, inspiring audiences to question prevailing historical paradigms and to contemplate our deep interconnectedness with the cosmos.

Walter Cruttenden is an amateur theoretical archaeo-astronomer and author of the binary theory of precession. As Executive Director of the Binary Research Institute he researches the celestial mechanics of the precession of the equinox, as well as myth and folklore related to this phenomenon. He is the writer-producer of The Great Year, a PBS broadcast documentary film (narrated by James Earl Jones) that explores evidence of astronomical cycles of time known to cultures throughout the ancient world.

Most recently, Cruttenden wrote Lost Star of Myth and Time, a book that provides an alternative view of history based on the solar system's motion through space. It is his belief that the myth and folklore depicting a repeating cycle of Golden Ages and Dark Ages may have a basis in fact, due to the alternating stellar forces that affect Earth as our solar system moves in a 24,000-yearbinary (dual star) orbit. Throughout his career, Cruttenden has been involved in analyzing, banking or backing over 100science-based companies. His focus has been on innovation, medical devices and internet companies.

Website: https://binaryresearchinstitute.org/bri/

