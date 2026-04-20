Fade To Black - William Henry - April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026

The Psychedelic Christ

William Henry explores the growing resurgence of psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA and their significance beyond mental health. Once revered as sacred tools in ancient traditions, these substances may hold the key to deeper transformation, pointing to not just a medical breakthrough, but a reawakening of hidden knowledge and human potential.

William Henry is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension. He has a unique ability to incorporate historical, religious, spiritual, scientific, archaeological and other forms of such knowledge into factually-based theories and conclusions that provide the layperson with a more in-depth understanding of the profound shift we are actually experiencing in our lifetime.

The spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of the global hit History Channel program, Ancient Aliens, and host of the Gaia TV series The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum, along with his wife, Clare, William Henry is your guide into the transformative sacred science of human ascension.

Along with his wife, Clare, he leads luxury, ascension-themed tours to sacred sites including Egypt, France, Italy and England.

Websites: https://www.iamwilliamhenry.com/

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