Francisco Javier Ossa On Fade To Black

August 14th, 2019

0 Point Consciousness – Let Go & Let’s Go



Francisco Javier Ossa is here to try to anchor your reality into the world we live in. There is a lot of dis-harmony on this planet and his mission is to liberate humanity and give free will back to the people.

He has over 60,000 followers that help him spread the message of unconditional love and acceptance. Francisco is here to teach ascension with zero point consciousness and a neutral point perspective.

Tonight, we are going to discuss his work, his style, his life… and then we are going to take your calls… with just your name and one card. That’s it… and you’ll find out very quickly what makes Francisco so special.

Website: https://bekindlovingspiritual.com/

