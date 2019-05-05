Laura Eisenhower On Fade To Black May 6th

Guests

May 6th, 2019

 

Special Guest

 

Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Cosmic Mythologist and Intuitive Astrologist. She is an internationally acclaimed speaker who has presented her work world wide. Laura is the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower.

She is one of the leading researchers on: Health, Exopolitics, Alchemy, Metaphysics, and Ancient History. Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop, False Archonic systems and the Military Industrial Complex with their hidden agendas so we can take our power back.

Tonight we are going to discuss world events… our crazy UFO community and how to fight the darkness that seems to be the hidden agenda of the media and world and corporate leaders.

Website: https://cosmicgaia.org/

 

 
