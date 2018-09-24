Mitch Horowitz On Fade To Black
September 24th 2018
The Miracle Club: How Thoughts Become Reality
Mitch Horowitz is a writer-in-residence at the New York Public Library and the PEN Award-winning author of books including Occult America; One Simple Idea; Mind as Builder; and the forthcoming The Miracle Club: How Thoughts Become Reality. Mitch has written on everything from the war on witches to the secret life of Ronald Reagan for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Salon, Time.com, and Politico. The Washington Post says Mitch “treats esoteric ideas and movements with an even-handed intellectual studiousness that is too often lost in today’s raised-voice discussions.” He is the voice of popular audio books Alcoholics Anonymous and The Jefferson Bible. Mitch has discussed alternative spirituality on CBS Sunday Morning, Dateline NBC, CNN, and throughout the national media. He hosts the shows Master Class and One Simple Idea on the New Thought Channel. His work has been censored in China.
Website: https://mitchhorowitz.com/