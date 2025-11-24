Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - November 25, 2025

November 25, 2025

Quittspiracy 14

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt returns for QUITTSPIRACY 14!

Jason Quitt is the author of *Gates Of The Anunnaki*, *Astral Genesis*, and *Egyptian Postures of Power*. A lecturer on mysticism, astral travel, meditative systems, and ancient metaphysics, Jason has been studying energy modalities and spiritual systems since 2002. A graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, he continues to explore ancient wisdom, metaphysics, and shamanic practices.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

