Fade To Black - Laird Scranton - July 20, 2026

July 20, 2026

Advanced Ancient Tech

Laird Scranton explores compelling new evidence suggesting advanced technology existed long before Ancient Egypt. Drawing from discoveries in Neolithic Orkney, Scotland, he examines the mysteries of ley lines, stone circles, and the Great Pyramid while revealing how these findings could reshape our understanding of humanity's forgotten past.

Laird Scranton, born in 1953 in Wallace, Idaho, received his upbringing and education in Salem and Portland, Oregon. As one of the early male coeds, he attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, graduating in English with proficiency in computer programming. Scranton ventured into the field of independent software design, contributing his expertise to approximately 200 businesses. In the late 1990s, he embarked on a journey of studying comparative cosmology.

In 2002, Scranton self-published his debut book, "Hidden Meanings," later republished as "The Science of the Dogon." This publication caught the attention of Egyptologist John Anthony West, who personally assisted in securing a publisher for the book. Currently, Laird Scranton resides in Albany, New York.

Websites: https://www.facebook.com/laird.scranton

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