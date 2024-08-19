Fade To Black - Sheila Seppi - August 22nd

August 22nd, 2024

Walk-ins





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Sheila Seppi explores the phenomenon of walk-ins—what they are, how they occur, their origins, purpose, and effects on the physical body, as well as their differences from starseeds and hybrids.

Sheila Seppi is a holographic alchemist and soul exchange walk-in, who works with Arcturian, Angelic, and Andromedan energies to facilitate healing and spiritual transformation.

A channel for Andromedan Elder Mother Tiamu, Sheila offers profound insights and messages of hope. She is the author of Walk-Ins: Cosmology of the Soul and the upcoming Cosmic Convergence: Journeys of Walk-Ins, Starseeds, and Hybrids. Sheila’s mission is to guide humanity's spiritual awakening through her work as an international speaker, podcast host, life coach, and spiritual teacher. She is also the founder of the Conscious Awakening Network, AscensionTV, and SpiritWay Ministries.

Websites:

https://www.sheilaseppi.com/

https://consciousawakeningnetwork.org/

