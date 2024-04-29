Fade To Black - Bruce Rawles - April 29th

April 29th, 2024

Non-dual Metaphysics





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Bruce Rawles is with us to discuss Non-dual Metaphysics, Sacred Geometry, The Seven Hermetic Laws, Lessons from Modern Physics, and The Great Pyramid of Giza.

Bruce Rawles delved into the essence of the universe and its interconnectedness early on. Guided by inner wisdom, he explored Hermetic philosophy, sacred geometry, and various self-inquiry systems, fostering both community and technical networks.

Since 2007, his focus has been on the non-dual metaphysics of A Course In Miracles, reflected in his editing of ACIMblog.com, a resource for forgiveness-centered mindfulness.

Bruce authored "Sacred Geometry Design Sourcebook: Universal Dimensional Patterns" and co-authored the GeometryCode.com website and screensaver. His second book, "The Geometry Code: Universal Symbolic Mirrors of Natural Laws Within Us," bridges geometric metaphor, timeless laws, and the practicality of choosing kindness, liberating us from self-limiting beliefs. Bruce is active on social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

Website: https://www.brucerawles.com/

