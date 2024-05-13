Fade To Black - David Palmer - May 15th

May 15th, 2024

Leo King Evening!





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: David 'The Leo King' Palmer joins us for a full evening of astrology and a deeper look into history and events that are connected to the stars.

The Leo King is a world famous celebrity astrologer, Electronic DJ, Professional IJSBA PWC Racer, and is also known for his speaking events, conferences, tv shows, tours and documentaries. Owner and CEO of “The Disruptive Spiritual Network” High Vibe TV. Throughout David Lawrence Palmer "The Leo King's" 15+ years of stardom in reality tv, being a television star, and famous YouTuber, David is a comet that arrived in the entertainment industry, and is blazing the trail of light and changing the game.

Website: https://www.theleoking.com/

Premium Episode Download