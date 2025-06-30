Fade To Black - Lance Hightower - Wednesday, July 02, 2025

Wednesday, July 02, 2025

Dogman in the USA





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Lance Hightower shares chilling Dogman encounters from across the U.S.—and the eerie presence of unknown agents who appear afterward. Hear how these figures confront witnesses, and why sharing your story could put you on a watchlist.

Lance Hightower is an avid outdoorsman, seasoned hunter, and skilled survivalist. His fascination with unexplained creatures began with a chilling encounter at the age of seven, and a terrifying close encounter experience that his brother had in 1993 with a friend.

In 2017, Lance launched Cryptid Brothers Investigations Podcast, now known as Monster 911, a platform where eyewitnesses can share their strange and sometimes terrifying creature encounters and find validation without ridicule. With Lance’s healthcare background, he’s driven to assist these eyewitnesses when they are looking for direction and answers after

their encounters. His deep-rooted interest in unexplainable creatures and interview style has led him to also appear in two seasons of The Travel Channel’s The Alaska Triangle.

Websites::

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079145795159

Premium Episode Download