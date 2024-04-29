Fade To Black - Dr. Robert Zubrin - May 2nd

May 2nd, 2024

Living On Mars





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Zubrin, world-renowned space authority and founding president of the Mars Society, taps today’s newest science and most dogged research to foretell in astounding detail the brave, new Martian civilization we will achieve when (not if!) humankind colonizes Mars.

Dr. Robert Zubrin, a distinguished nuclear and aerospace engineer, with over four decades of expertise. Formerly a Senior Engineer at Lockheed Martin, he now serves as President of Pioneer Astronautics, leading numerous successful projects for NASA, the military, and private clients. Holding advanced degrees in Nuclear Engineering and Aeronautics and Astronautics, as well as a doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Washington, Zubrin is also an accomplished author with 14 books and over 200 papers. He has over 20 US patents to his name and founded the Mars Society in 1998, where he spearheaded the creation of a simulated Mars station. Zubrin's diverse career also includes work in radiation protection, nuclear safety, and education.

Website: https://www.marssociety.org/why-mars/

