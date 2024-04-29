Fade To Black - Freddy Silva - April 30th

April 30th, 2024

Secret Ancient History





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Freddy Silva is with us to deep-dive into Ancient Egypt through the eyes of the antediluvian gods, the Shining Ones, and Followers of Horus.

Freddy Silva is a renowned author and prominent investigator delving into the mysteries of ancient civilizations, concealed histories, and the profound connections between sacred sites and human consciousness. Regarded as one of the foremost metaphysical orators globally, his expertise spans over two decades, captivating audiences internationally through his insightful keynote addresses and frequent appearances on Gaia TV and various radio programs. With six published books translated into six languages, along with a portfolio of a dozen documentaries, Silva's contributions to understanding our world's enigmatic past are widely celebrated. Additionally, he curates exclusive tours to revered sites worldwide, consistently selling out due to his expertise and captivating narrative.

Website: https://invisibletemple.com/

Premium Episode Download