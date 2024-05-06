Fade To Black - Jim Harold - May 9th

May 9th, 2024

New Book: 'True Ghost Stories'





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Harold has a new book out: 'True Ghost Stories'... and he will be sharing some of his favorite true paranormal stories that will Chill you to the bone!

Along with a With a background in radio, business, and technology, Jim Harold holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Communication Theory and Methodology and is accredited as a Certified Digital Media Consultant.

He is a pioneering figure in paranormal podcasting since 2005. His shows, "The Paranormal Podcast" and "Campfire," remain genre favorites, with a global following. Beyond his free podcasts at JimHarold.com, also hosts premium content on supernatural topics at JimHaroldPlus.com.

Jim's Campfire Book Series, initially published by New Page Books, has become a successful independent venture, with all five books achieving #1 Supernatural Best Seller status on Kindle. His flagship programs have reached the Top 100 of ALL podcasts on Apple Podcasts, competing with major media networks like NPR.

Website: https://jimharold.com/

