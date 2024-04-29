Fade To Black - Pam Oslie - May 1st

May 1st, 2024

Future Of Humanity





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Pam Oslie joins us for a full evening of conversation around two very important subjects: Are we evolving and the future of humanity.

Pamala Oslie is a renowned author, consultant, psychic intuitive, and aura expert, featured on major TV networks like ABC and NBC, as well as TEDx Talks. With five bestselling books and accolades like the Holistic Transformational Leader of the Year Award, she's impacted countless lives over her 40-year career. Founder of AuraColors.com and LoveColors.com, she's dedicated to helping people find success, joy, and love through her expertise.

Websites:

https://www.auracolors.com/

https://lovecolors.com/

