May 6th, 2024

CTs: Cryptoterrestrials





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan Musgrave-Evans will discuss his research into the long-term presence of a race of humanoid beings that have been here co-existing with us for millennia; influencing our spirituality, folklore and religious, philosophical and even political systems.

Ryan resides in Victoria, Australia. He has a Diploma of in Elementary Teaching, Swinburne University, Melbourne, 2015 and a Bachelor of Arts w/ 1st Class Honours, Philosophy, Latrobe University, Bundoora, Melbourne, 2003. Private Language Tutor of Irish and Scots Gaelic, 2001 – 2016. Full-time Nurseryman and Grafter, JFT Wholesale Tree Nurseries, Monbulk, VIC, 2004-2010. Author of Speculative Fiction Novels: Dead Stars and Dark Womb of the Grave. 2010 – 2012, Available on Amazon until 2015. Relief/Substitute Primary/Elementary Teacher, 2015 – 2019. Fluent speaker of Irish and Scottish Gaelic. Insatiable preoccupation with Comparative Linguistics, Philosophy, Folklore, Religious Studies and all research into the Paranormal.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC33M5itKfey9j9MIDcYW9qQ

