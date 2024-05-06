Fade To Black - Ryan S. Wood - May 7th

May 7th, 2024

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan S. Wood will be Examining the evidence for Crashed UFOs and what leaked government documents tell us about the cover-up of alien technology. Also what can we ufologist learn from artificial intelligence?

Ryan S. Wood hails from southern California, where his fascination with UFOs began through his father's involvement in UFO physics research. Graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in Mathematics and Computer Science in 1978, he embarked on a diverse career spanning marketing, sales, engineering, and corporate management in industries including semiconductor, aerospace, and medical imaging.

Ryan is renowned for his expertise in the classified Majestic-12 intelligence documents and the 1941 Cape Girardeau UFO Crash. He authored "MAJIC EYES ONLY: Earth’s Encounters with Extraterrestrial Technology," a comprehensive exploration of over 100 UFO crash retrievals and discussions on document authenticity.

A sought-after lecturer on UFOs, Ryan has taught college courses and presented at ufology conferences worldwide. He organized seven international UFO crash retrieval symposia from 2003 to 2009, nurturing the careers of many prominent UFO researchers.

Notably, he delivered a two-hour UFO lecture to military officers at the Naval Postgraduate School, shaping the final exam for a National Security Affairs class. Ryan manages the content of the website majesticdocuments and co-executive produced a documentary, "The Secret," validating the authenticity of Majestic-12 documents, aired on the Sci-Fi channel.

https://www.majiceyesonly.com/

https://majesticdocuments.com/

https://www.specialoperationsmanual.com/

