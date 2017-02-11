Anaiis Salles On Fade To Black

February 15th 2017

Earth 2.0



Anaiis Salles is engaging deeper and direct communion with our Mother Planet. She experiences Gaia giving birth to 5D Earth as a reality here and now.

Through Rise and on her own website livinglessonslibrary.com, Anaiis has developed online educational environments focused on replicating her multidimensional skills for all who feel called to co-create the New Earth with Gaia.

One of her practical tools explains the Mandela effect, and how we can consciously quantum jump into multidimensional shifts through which rebirth ourselves in alignment with our planet’s transformation. One by one, two-by-two, we are liberated from the heart/mind/body/soul suppression of the control grid.