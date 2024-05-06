Fade To Black - Nancy Thames - May 8th

May 8th, 2024

Truth of ET Contact





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Nancy Thames joins us to discuss ancient civilizations, UFOs, spiritual beings, and the truth behind alien encounters.

Nancy Thames is a former Department of Defense employee from Tennessee who's lived across various places including Australia, Hawaii, and New Zealand. Now, she has stepped forward to share her personal extraterrestrial encounters and other experiences. She believes it's time for global disclosure and awakening and wants to share the reality that we're not alone in the universe.

Nancy's journey into this realm began in childhood and persisted despite societal skepticism. Now, with a family of her own, she feels compelled to share her experiences and encourage others to do the same. Through her blog and interviews, she will delve into her encounters and thoughts, inviting discussion and sharing of experiences.

Her encounters include out-of-body experiences, encounters with interdimensional beings, and visits to extraterrestrial crafts. These experiences have led her to embrace a path of spiritual growth and understanding.

Website: https://timefordisclosure.com/

