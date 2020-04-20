Adam Curry On Fade To Black

April 22nd, 2020

Special Guest



Adam Curry is our guest and we'll be discussing entanglement, physics and the future of communication throughout the universe.

Adam is an inventor and tech entrepreneur in Silicon Valley. His background is in traditional hardware and software startups, and in the scientific study of consciousness, having spent over ten years in its research community, at places like Princeton University’s PEAR lab and the Institute of Noetic Sciences.

Adam got his start in tech at 17, when MIT named an asteroid after him for inventing a new seismology device based on electrogravitics. His work has been featured on Through the Wormhole, VICE, and elsewhere.

Currently he is co-founder and manager of several companies based on new-paradigm science, including Entangled: a mobile app that explores global consciousness.

Website: http://www.entangled.org



Premium Episode Download